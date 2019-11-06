OCCPUD: The 405 area code is running out of phone numbers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Corporation Commission Public Utility Division (OCCPUD) says the 405 area code is running out of phone numbers, and they held a virtual town hall to present area code relief methods being considered by the commission.

The 405 area code was created in 1947.

As of October 2019, there are only around 300,000 numbers in the 405 NPA remaining for assignment.

405 prefixes are forecasted to run out by December of 2021.

All or portions of Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Hughes, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Noble, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Washita counties are included in the 405 area code.

You must use all 10 digits when dialing numbers, even when making local calls. However, calls to 911, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 and 811 will not be affected and will continue to be dialed with three digits.

The OCCPUD says all current customers will keep their existing area code and telephone numbers.

Dialing an area code does not change what a call costs, and does not mean that a call is a toll or long-distance call.

Calling areas and rates will not change.

What is a local call now will remain a local call after the new area code is implemented.

Callers should reprogram life safety systems, alarms, PBXs, fax machine calling lists, private entry access systems, auto-dialers and out-dialing lists on personal computers to dial ten digits for all calls.

The OCCPUD will present the merits of the new system before a judge on November 20.

If you would like to make a public comment on this proposal, you can email Telecom@occ.ok.gov with the subject line “405 Area Code Relief,” send a letter to Lauren Willingham, Assistant General Counsel at Oklahoma Corporation Commission, Fourth Floor, Jim Thorpe Office Building, Oklahoma City, OK 73105, or call (405) 522-8954. The case reference is Cause No. PUD 201800086.