Oklahoma City police looking for man accused of punching Walmart employee in face

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are looking for a man accused of punching a Walmart employee in the face.

Just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a Walmart Neighborhood Market near SW 44th and Western in reference to an assault call.

According to a police report, an employee said he had just arrived at work and was standing by the front entrance when an unknown man walked up to him and punched him in the left cheek.

“The [victim] stated he had never seen the [suspect] before and did not know who he was,” the report states.

The suspect then walked away, and police say it appears the assault was unprovoked.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or submit a tip online here.