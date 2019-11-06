Oklahoma City ranks in top 50 of best places to go for Thanksgiving
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The state’s capital has ranked in the top 50 for the best places to go for Thanksgiving.
On Wednesday, personal-finance website WalletHub released its ‘2019’s Best Places to Go for Thanksgiving.’
WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across 5 key dimensions:
- Thanksgiving Celebrations and Traditions
- Affordability
- Safety and Accessibility
- Giving Thanks
- Thanksgiving Weather Forecast
Those dimensions were then evaluated using 20 relevant metrics and graded on a 100-point scale.
Oklahoma City ranked No. 50 on the list with a total score of 52.71. Tulsa also ranked the list, coming in at No. 67 with a score of 51.16.
The top 5 best places to go for Thanksgiving:
- St. Paul, MN
- Scottsdale, AZ
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Orlando, FL
- Denver, CO
