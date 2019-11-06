× Oklahoma City ranks in top 50 of best places to go for Thanksgiving

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The state’s capital has ranked in the top 50 for the best places to go for Thanksgiving.

On Wednesday, personal-finance website WalletHub released its ‘2019’s Best Places to Go for Thanksgiving.’

WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across 5 key dimensions:

Thanksgiving Celebrations and Traditions Affordability Safety and Accessibility Giving Thanks Thanksgiving Weather Forecast

Those dimensions were then evaluated using 20 relevant metrics and graded on a 100-point scale.

Oklahoma City ranked No. 50 on the list with a total score of 52.71. Tulsa also ranked the list, coming in at No. 67 with a score of 51.16.

The top 5 best places to go for Thanksgiving:

St. Paul, MN Scottsdale, AZ Virginia Beach, VA Orlando, FL Denver, CO

