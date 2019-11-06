Oklahoma City Thunder honors families of bombing victims with personalized uniforms

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder started off Tuesday night’s game by honoring the 168 lives lost in the Alfred P Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City on April 19, 1995.

In a powerful moment before the game against the Orlando Magic, family members of the victims were invited onto the court.

The team presented the families with personalized 2019-20 City Edition jerseys, customized with the names of their loved ones. The jerseys were created in partnership with the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum.

Family members on the court ranged from 11 to 90 years old and included both grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The night’s color guard was presented by the Oklahoma City Police Department, Fire Department and members of EMSA, who represented the hundreds of men and women in law enforcement, fire service and rescue who came from all over to respond to the tragedy in 1995.

The national anthem was performed by Ernestine Dillard, best known for her rendition of “God Bless America,” from the internationally televised prayer service held at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds just days after the attack.

And, the night’s invocation was delivered by Rev. Ronnie Fields, whose mother, Carol June “Chip” Fields, died in the bombing as an employee of the Drug Enforcement Administration.