Oklahoma has 11-month deadline to become REAL ID compliant

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - State leaders have their hands full preparing for the implementation of the REAL ID Act next year.

Starting Oct. 1, 2020, travelers in all U.S. states will need a REAL ID-compliant license or another acceptable form of identification to board a plane at all U.S. airports.

“We really only have 11 months to get Oklahoma ready,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said.

Over the last few years, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has given Oklahoma several extensions to meet the requirements of the REAL ID Act.

But now that time has run out.

“Can you fly on an airplane right now? Yes. The answer is with a regular license right now you can still fly for the holidays. But as of October of next year, October of 2020, you will need a gold star on your driver’s license to be able to get on an airplane,” Stitt said.

The REAL ID Act was put in place back in 2005 to improve the reliability of state-issued IDs, making it harder for terrorists to obtain fake identification.

The state will begin issuing REAL IDs at the end of next April, but only in select locations around the Tulsa and Oklahoma City metro areas. Full statewide implementation is set for the end of August 2020.

But to get one of them, you’re going to need a few things.

“All Oklahomans who want a REAL ID will be required to show proof of identity, such as a birth certificate, or a passport, proof of Social Security, such as a federal income tax return, or a Social Security card, and two proofs of residency, such as a utility bill, a mortgage or a lease agreement,” said John Scully, Commissioner of Public Safety.

Starting Oct. 1 of next year, a REAL ID will be needed to gain access to secure federal facilities, including military bases, nuclear facilities, and some federal offices.

And state leaders are working feverishly to meet that deadline.

“There’s not a day that goes by that we’re not working on REAL ID,” Scully said. “Together, we’re going to get there.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt is urging anyone who flies on a regular basis to still get a passport.

The state expects to spend about $20 million to become REAL ID-compliant.

For more information, visit realid.ok.gov.