Oklahoma hunter lands 30-point non-typical whitetail deer

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) – An Oklahoma hunter has a story to tell after harvesting a 30-point non-typical whitetail deer over the weekend.

Joe Pratt, of Love County, says he first saw the deer in 2017 and hunted for it then, but was unsuccessful.

Pratt says he didn’t see the deer, nicknamed “Ghost” by his grandson, in 2018.

But this year, he saw the deer on his trail cameras.

“I hunted both stands back and forth all week long because I took a whole week of vacation just for this deer,” Pratt told KXII. “God bless my wife, she allowed it to happen and I love her with everything in my heart.”

Pratt and his stepdaughter saw the deer on Saturday.

About 70 yards away, with a 10-inch window, Pratt took a shot at the deer and found it the next day.

According to KXII, on Monday, “a certified scorer came to Pratt’s house for a green score, an unofficial measurement of the antlers which is combined into a score.”

“Ghost” had a green score of 236 1/8.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says the state record for a non-typical whitetail deer is 248 6/8.

The deer will be officially scored in 60 days once the antlers have dried.

