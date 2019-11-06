Oklahoma Second Amendment Association distancing itself from ‘Second Amendment Auditor’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A gun-rights advocacy group is distancing itself from a self-proclaimed ‘Second Amendment Auditor.’

Timothy Harper has posted videos of himself openly carrying firearms into private businesses and on public property. In the clips, Harper claims to be conducting ‘First and Second Amendment audits.’

In April, Edmond police officers were called to Hafer Park when witnesses became concerned about a man carrying a gun.

“Are you video recording this to see what type of rise you get out of people when they call?” an Edmond police officer is heard asking on body camera footage.

“Yes, this is an audit,” said Harper. “We are going to see if you guys respect the Second Amendment and how you respond to someone carrying a pistol.”

At the time, Harper said that he wanted people to become more comfortable seeing armed citizens in public places.

“I started carrying the AR-15 pistol around to help migrate our law enforcement officers and citizens into realizing that when you see a citizen with a rifle, it’s not always a bad thing,” said Harper.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Most recently, Harper recorded himself carrying a rifle into an Oklahoma City Twin Peaks restaurant this past weekend.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association spoke out against Harper's actions.

"While we support a person’s right to keep and bear arms, we acknowledge the right may stop at the discretion of the private property business owner. Mr. Harper is NOT a member of OK2A and has never had any authority to use or represent OK2A at any time. His actions to draw attention to himself while escalating tensions for profit of a social media platform is uncalled for, unwise, and does not hold to the values of the Board of Directors of OK2A or the majority of Oklahomans. His claim to any such authority with OK2A is FALSE," a statement from the association read.

The group went on to say that the association had asked Harper to stop conducting the 'audits.'

"The position of OK2A is that these audits are unwarranted unless there has been a previously established problem. While the state of Oklahoma continues to adjust to the new law of constitutional carry, we request gun owners and those who exercise this right to respect the concerns of business owners and the general public while adjusting to the return of this basic liberty.

Mr. Harper’s continued antics and disregard for private property rights, as well as his needless escalation of concerns and tensions with citizens and law enforcement, continue to draw a negative response to the protection of our rights to keep and bear arms," the statement read.

The Oklahoma Second Amendment Association added that Harper has been permanently banned from the organization.

"We would also like to remind the residents of the state of Oklahoma there are more than 400,000 gun owners that do not carry firearms to draw such negative attention and elevate the concerns of citizens. Don’t let one person be considered the norm for Oklahoma gun owners," the statement said.