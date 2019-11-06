Oklahoma veterans, active military personnel to get free car washes on Veteran’s Day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As families celebrate Veteran’s Day next week, a local car wash company is making sure they show their appreciation for military veterans.

From 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 11, all nine Okie Express Auto Wash locations are giving away free car washes to all veterans, active military personnel and their immediate families.

“It’s the least we can do,” says Steven Holcomb, Okie Express Auto Wash manager. “It’s amazing to see how many of our regular customers have served and it’s fun to recognize them for it. Sometimes you just do what you can to say thank you and washing cars is what we do.”

The participating locations are as follows;

1801 S. Telephone Rd. in Moore

1260 E. Hwy 152 in Mustang

1025 N. Santa Fe Ave. in Edmond

3801 N. MacArthur Blvd. in Warr Acres

5520 S.E. 29th St. in Del City

2450 W. Main St. in Norman

13975 N.E. 23rd St. in Choctaw

12845 N.W. 10th St. in Yukon

10400 S. I-44 Service Rd. in Oklahoma City