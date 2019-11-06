Oklahomans get taste of different cultures at UCO’s International Festival

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A local university hopes to give Oklahomans a taste of different cultures during its annual International Festival.

The International Festival at the University of Central Oklahoma gives residents the chance to learn about some of the different cultures that are blending together in their community.

International students will showcase their culture through food, performances, and displays. Countries and regions that will be highlighted include Africa, China, India, Iran, Japan, Korea, Latin America, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Southeast Asia, and Vietnam.

“The International Festival is UCO’s way of celebrating International Education Week, a joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and U.S. Department of Education,” said Jared Scism, assistant director of international programming at UCO.

The festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the Edmond Festival Market Place, located at 30 W. First St. in Edmond.

Admission is free and open to the public.