WETUMKA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating the murder of a Wetumka man that occurred late Tuesday night.

The Wetumka Police Department responded to a home in the 500 block of S. Wetumka St. and found the victim deceased inside his house.

Officers took one person into custody at the scene.

The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not identified the victim at this time.

The investigation is open and ongoing.