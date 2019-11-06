× OU Medical Center celebrates largest hospital expansion project in Oklahoma history

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The largest hospital expansion project in Oklahoma history has achieved a major construction milestone.

On Wednesday, the OU Medicine patient tower reached its highest structural point with a ‘topping out’ ceremony.

“The tower represents not only state-of-the-art patient care, but is also creating new economic drive with statewide impact in this central Oklahoma hub of innovation, research, education and employment,” explained Chuck Spicer, president and CEO of OU Medicine. “Since 2018, OU Medicine has added 600 employees; as 2020 begins, an estimated additional 100 full time positions will become available.”

The new patient tower will span 450,000 square feet over nine floors, and marks the first ground-up hospital construction project for OU Medicine since 1975.

The expansion will add 144 beds and 32 operating rooms to support the needs of patients treated at Stephenson Cancer Center, patients undergoing critical and complex surgical procedures and those with trauma-related injuries.

“Often, the people we care for are here during times of great crisis in their lives,” explained Kris Gose, OU Medical Center president. “Family space is a critical design element that you’ll see integrated in multiple ways. Patient rooms are bigger, with more space for visitors. Windows will offer views of the state capitol or the city’s skyline. The space also will support efficiency of care with more room for doctors and nurses to function with ease.”

To coincide with the milestone, OU Medical Center will host a job fair from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12 on the first floor of the hospital.