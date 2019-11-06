Over 2 million pounds of poultry recalled, including products distributed in Oklahoma

GENTRY, Ark. (KFOR) – An Arkansas-based poultry products distributor is recalling over 2 million pounds of potentially contaminated poultry, including products that were shipped to Oklahoma.

Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc., recalled approximately 2,071,397 pounds of poultry products that may be contaminated with metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday in a news release.

The recalled poultry include items produced from Oct. 21 through Nov. 4.

“The products subject to recall bear establishment number ‘P-1949,’ ‘P- 486’ or ‘P-5837’ inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutions in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania,” the news release states.

Click here to see all the items that were recalled.

The problem was discovered at Simmons establishments during further processing.

Although there have been no confirmed reports of bad reactions as a result of consuming the recalled products, anyone who is concerned about an injury or illness related to a Simmons product is asked to contact a healthcare provider.

“Institutions that have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” the news release states.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Donald Miller, senior vice president of sales at Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc., at (888) 831-7007.

Consumers who have food safety questions can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline toll-free at 1-888-MPHotline (888)-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday.

Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

Consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product can access the Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System online at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.