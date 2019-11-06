Puppy recovering after being found abandoned in box in freezing conditions

CLEVELAND, Okla. (KOKI) – A puppy is recovering after she was found abandoned in a box with other puppies who had frozen to death.

Last week, a man found a box with a litter of puppies inside behind a business in Cleveland. Only one puppy had survived, though, and was covered in fleas, barely able to walk.

The man took the 8-week-old puppy to his neighbor, Beth Schmitt, who then took the puppy to the vet to get help.

Schmitt told FOX 23 her family has fallen in love with the puppy they’ve named “Hope,” and are focused on getting her healthy again. They will then decide what is best for Hope’s future.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with Hope’s vet bills.

Click here for more.