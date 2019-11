× Shooting investigated in Del City

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Police are investigating a shooting in Del City, Wednesday night.

Police were called to the area of Vicki Drive and Reno.

Officers at the scene are not yet confirming whether anyone was wounded in the shooting.

Police were putting up crime scene tape and using flashlights to search the scene.

Stay with News 4 as this story develops.