Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old Midwest City man with dementia

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Midwest City police are asking for help in locating a missing elderly man who suffers from dementia and is in imminent danger of serious injury or death.

Police issued a Silver Alert for 81-year-old Victor Stachowiak.

Stachowiak went missing from 23rd Street and Douglas Avenue at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“The person is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death,” the Silver Alert states. “[He] suffers from dementia and has wandered away several times before.”

Stachowiak waited in his car as his wife shopped for two hours in a local Walmart. When she came out of the store, he was gone.

He is described as a white male possibly wearing a green shirt with stripes.

He was last seen in a maroon 2002 Nissan Maxima with an Oklahoma license plate, plate number CDN157.

Please call Midwest City police at (405) 739-1306 if you see Stachowiak or know of his whereabouts.