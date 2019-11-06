KFOR interactive radar
Oklahoma Watches and Warnings

Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old Midwest City man with dementia

Posted 8:43 pm, November 6, 2019, by

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Midwest City police are asking for help in locating a missing elderly man who suffers from dementia and is in imminent danger of serious injury or death.

Police issued a Silver Alert for 81-year-old Victor Stachowiak.

Stachowiak went missing from 23rd Street and Douglas Avenue at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“The person is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death,” the Silver Alert states. “[He] suffers from dementia and has wandered away several times before.”

Stachowiak waited in his car as his wife shopped for two hours in a local Walmart. When she came out of the store, he was gone.

He is described as a white male possibly wearing a green shirt with stripes.

He was last seen in a maroon 2002 Nissan Maxima with an Oklahoma license plate, plate number CDN157.

Please call Midwest City police at (405) 739-1306 if you see Stachowiak or know of his whereabouts.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.