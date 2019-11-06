Special monarch butterfly license plate now up for pre-order in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma residents will soon be able to give their vehicle some extra vibrant color while helping protect the endangered monarch butterfly.

Oklahomans can now pre-order The Nature Conservancy of Oklahoma’s recently-debuted monarch butterfly license plate.

“The Nature Conservancy aims to collect 100 pre-orders within 180 days. Once 100 are collected, the plate will go into production and be available at tag agencies statewide,” a Nature Conservancy news release states.

Click here to pre-order the monarch plate.

The eye-popping plate design was chosen by Oklahomans over five other monarch-themed license plate designs during an online contest in September. Over 12,800 Oklahomans voted, and the most votes – 3,383 – went to the design created by Rick Sinnett of Mustang.

“Rick’s design showcases a monarch butterfly with an abstract sunset in the background and milkweed flowers in the foreground. Milkweed is the host plant for monarchs,” the news release states.

It costs $40 to pre-order the special license plate, and $20 from the sale of each plate benefits the Nature Conservancy’s pollinator habitat conservation and outreach efforts in Oklahoma.

“The Nature Conservancy works to save the monarchs by conserving critical pollinator habitat throughout Oklahoma and teaming up with a broad range of groups including farmers, ranchers, tribes, residents, government agencies, businesses, gardeners, artists and municipalities,” the news release states.

The Nature Conservancy is a founding member of the Oklahoma Monarch and Pollinator Collaborative, a statewide group of more than organizations and citizens that work together to ensure thriving monarch migrations for generations to come.