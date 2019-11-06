Trial begins for Norman man accused of murdering baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) - The trial begins for 28-year-old Jake Holman, who is accused of murdering a baby in February 2017.

Holman was dating the baby's mother, Cydney Cox, at the time. Nearly three years after baby Maddox Abner's death, his family says they just want justice.

"We have missed 33 months of Maddox's life. His holidays, his second birthday, his third birthday, taking him to school for Pre-K this year," Frances Tabler, Maddox's great-aunt said. "Very traumatic for us. Taking my daughter to pre-K, it hurts, because Maddox should've been right there with his little Spider-Man backpack or whatever."

An autopsy report shows Maddox died from blunt force trauma.

"What was the reason? How could you do this? What could he have done so bad that made you hurt him the way you did," Ashley Woodrow, Maddox's cousin, said when asked what she'd want to say to Holman.

Cox took the stand and gave an emotional testimony, saying Holman screamed her name that morning and handed her dead baby to her.

The jury also heard from a firefighter and paramedic who arrived at Holman's apartment. They say they found the mother hysterical and Holman withdrawn. The baby was beyond resuscitation.

The defense argues the mother's responsibility in the child's death was never fully investigated.

The defendant's family did not want to speak on camera yet, but they tell us they stand by Holman 100 percent.