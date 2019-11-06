Two accused of assaulting, stabbing woman

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people were arrested after they allegedly assaulted and stabbed a woman who was walking to do laundry at an apartment complex.

On Tuesday, just after 8:30 a.m., police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call near NW 10th and Ann Arbor.

When police arrived, they found a woman with an “injury to the left side of her face” and what “appeared to be a laceration to the lower left side of her back,” according to a police report.

The victim told authorities she was walking to do laundry when she was approached by James Warden, a stranger, and started talking to him. That’s when Laverna Littlecalf approached the victim and started to argue, saying she was “talking with her man.”

A police report states Littlecalf allegedly punched the victim in the face and Warden reportedly stabbed the victim with an object, “possibly a knife.”

Warden and Littlecalf were arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on assault complaints.

