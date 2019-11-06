× UCO designated ‘Bicycle-Friendly University’

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Central Oklahoma has been honored for its bicycle friendliness.

The League of American Bicyclists designated UCO as a bronze-level Bicycle-Friendly University, according to a UCO news release.

UCO received the honor for its “outstanding efforts in creating an exceptional environment for biking,” the news release states.

The league recognized 208 institutions across 47 states and Washington, D.C., for its bicycle friendliness.

This is the first time UCO received the award.

“We are very excited UCO has received this recognition and we are dedicated to continue providing and promoting alternative transportation on campus,” said Jennifer Redwine, interim director for UCO’s Transportation and Parking Services.

UCO provides bicyclists amenities such as free-to-use bicycle repair stations, free bicycle registration for personal bikes and the Bum-A-Bike program, which allows the UCO community to rent a bike from the university free of charge.