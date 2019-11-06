Warmth 4 Winter: Help us keep Oklahomans warm this winter

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) –It is that time of year when the time change happens, the foliage turns, and cold weather arrives.

You can help keep fellow Oklahomans warm this winter by donating to the annual KFOR Warmth 4 Winter Coat Drive.

We will gladly accept your new or gently used coat at any of our drop-off locations.

This coat drive was started years ago by the late Brad Edwards who worked tirelessly as a consumer advocate at KFOR and founded the In Your Corner Team.

We keep this tradition alive all with your help.

If you know anyone, adult or child, in need of a winter coat, contact that Salvation Army at (405) 246-1100.

Warmth 4 Winter Locations:

KFOR Studios

444 E. Britton Road, Oklahoma City, 73114

Legacy Cleaners

Legacy Cleaners, 1531 East 2nd Street

Legacy Cleaners, 1201 NW 178th Street, Suite 125

Legacy Cleaners, 1208 S Broadway

Legacy Cleaners, 805 W Covell Street

Legacy Cleaners, 16504 N May Avenue

Jiffy Lube Locations :

Edmond 130 E. Second St. (405) 340-6802

Brake & Tire Services

Enid 4701 W. Owen K. Garriott Rd. (580) 242-6457

Brake Service, Alignment Service & Tires

Oklahoma City 2400 N. Meridian Ave. (405) 942-8202

Brake Service, Alignment Service & Tires

Oklahoma City 9116 S. Western Ave (405) 692-0011

Brake & Tire Services

Oklahoma City 10900 N. May Ave (405) 755-2378

Brake & Tire Services

Oklahoma City 7412 S. Pennsylvania Ave (405) 681-4848

Brake & Tire Services

Norman 1203 Alameda St. (405) 321-5208

Brake & Tire Services

Norman 1025 24th Ave NW (405) 329-8434

Brake Service, Alignment Service & Tires

Warr Acres 5824 NW Expressway St. (405) 728-2876

Brake & Tire Services

Interstate Heat and Air

9320 S. Pole Rd.

Oklahoma City 73160