Warmth 4 Winter: Help us keep Oklahomans warm this winter

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) –It is that time of year when the time change happens, the foliage turns, and cold weather arrives.
You can help keep fellow Oklahomans warm this winter by donating to the annual KFOR Warmth 4 Winter Coat Drive.
We will gladly accept your new or gently used coat at any of our drop-off locations.
This coat drive was started years ago by the late Brad Edwards who worked tirelessly as a consumer advocate at KFOR and founded the In Your Corner Team.
We keep this tradition alive all with your help.
If you know anyone, adult or child, in need of a winter coat, contact that Salvation Army at (405) 246-1100.
Warmth 4 Winter Locations:
KFOR Studios
444 E. Britton Road, Oklahoma City, 73114
Legacy Cleaners
Legacy Cleaners, 1531 East 2nd Street
Legacy Cleaners, 1201 NW 178th Street, Suite 125
Legacy Cleaners, 1208 S Broadway
Legacy Cleaners, 805 W Covell Street
Legacy Cleaners, 16504 N May Avenue
Jiffy Lube Locations :
Edmond 130 E. Second St. (405) 340-6802
Brake & Tire Services
Enid 4701 W. Owen K. Garriott Rd. (580) 242-6457
Brake Service, Alignment Service & Tires
Oklahoma City 2400 N. Meridian Ave. (405) 942-8202
Brake Service, Alignment Service & Tires
Oklahoma City 9116 S. Western Ave (405) 692-0011
Brake & Tire Services
Oklahoma City 10900 N. May Ave (405) 755-2378
Brake & Tire Services
Oklahoma City 7412 S. Pennsylvania Ave (405) 681-4848
Brake & Tire Services
Norman 1203 Alameda St. (405) 321-5208
Brake & Tire Services
Norman 1025 24th Ave NW (405) 329-8434
Brake Service, Alignment Service & Tires
Warr Acres 5824 NW Expressway St. (405) 728-2876
Brake & Tire Services
Interstate Heat and Air
9320 S. Pole Rd.
Oklahoma City 73160