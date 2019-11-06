Yukon’s ‘Christmas in the Park’ to kick off the holiday season this month

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Yukon is gearing up for the holidays as it is expected to open their popular light display later this month.

‘Christmas in the Park’ in Yukon is set to open on Saturday, Nov. 23 with a grand opening featuring the Kringle Karnival, the annual Chill Your Cheeks 5K Run and the Jingle Walk.

This will be the 24th season for Christmas in the Park, where there will be over 500 lighted displays twinkling across 100 acres of three interconnecting city parks.

You can either drive through the displays or walk through the tunnels while enjoying the lights, movement and music.

There will be several “selfie stations” scattered throughout the parks, as well as the Santa Express Train Station and a brand-new singing Christmas tree. The three-story Christmas tree combines several colors to present a stunning light show throughout the visit.

Other recent additions include a majestic unicorn and juggling dragon. And, of course, Santa will also make an appearance.

Christmas in the Park opens at 6 p.m. on Nov. 23, then runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. nightly through New Year’s Eve. The tour includes Yukon City Park, Freedom Trail and Chisholm Trail Park.

Admission is free, and donations are accepted at both the Chisholm Trail Park exit and the City Park exit. The donations collected help fund Christmas in the Park every year.

