45th Infantry Museum Veterans Day Ceremony canceled for weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma National Guard say that due to expected extreme weather conditions on Monday, the annual Oklahoma National Guard Veterans Day Ceremony at the 45th Infantry Division Museum has been canceled.

This year’s ceremony will not be rescheduled.

The museum is open Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.

The Oklahoma City VA’s Veterans Day Ceremony is still scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 in the OKC VA Medical Center’s Health Wing.

A reception and visits to the patient wards will be held immediately after the ceremony.