American Airlines flight diverted to Tulsa due to disruptive passenger

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A flight from Charlotte to Salt Lake City was diverted to Tulsa early Wednesday morning due to a disruptive passenger.

Officials say passengers on American Airlines flight 807 made an unexpected stop in Tulsa on Wednesday morning due to an incident involving a passenger.

Investigators allege that a female victim alerted flight attendants to an alleged assault that had occurred involving a male passenger.

The crew immediately worked to make an emergency landing in Tulsa.

Once the flight landed in Tulsa, police removed James Cholewinski and took him into custody for public intoxication.

American Airlines issued a statement to NBC Charlotte saying:

“American Airlines flight 807 from Charlotte to Salt Lake City diverted to Tulsa, Oklahoma last night due to a disruptive passenger. Law enforcement met the flight, removed the passenger, and the flight continued to Salt Lake City.”