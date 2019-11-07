Authorities searching around the clock for missing Pauls Valley teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) - Authorities are searching night and day for a teenage girl who disappeared over a week ago.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials said Faith Lindsey, 17, was reported missing Friday, Nov. 4.

“It just doesn’t make sense. This isn’t like Faith at all,” said Faith’s sister, Justice. News 4 reached her in Arkansas, Thursday.

Justice said Faith was living with her boyfriend in Paul’s Valley and working at Sonic. He texted her to tell her Faith was missing.

“[He] texted me Monday night saying that he can’t find her, she’s missing, freaking out,” Justice said.

After he texted her, Justice said she got some strange texts from her sister’s phone, her sister allegedly saying she was with a person who wouldn’t take her home, and that she couldn’t get a ride.

“She was misspelling a lot of things that night,” Justice said. “And Faith, she has very good punctuation and spelling, and that just wasn’t her.”

So much so that Justice doubts it was her.

She was even getting odd calls from her phone.

“She kept trying to call me a lot, but hang up as soon as I answered,” Justice said.

“Which is kind of suspicious,” Justice’s boyfriend Dontae Perry agreed.

Faith and Justice are close, and it’s not like Faith not to check in with her sister or reach out to her, whether or not she has her phone.

“She’s always contacted me; she knows my number by heart,” Justice said.

After investigators tracked leads into Seminole and Garvin Counties, OSBI got involved. They’ve had groups searching for her around the clock, but spokesperson Brook Arbeitman said they can’t yet say they believe anything has happened to her.

“Everything’s on the table, but at this point in time we are actively looking for faith in hopes that she is safe and sound,” Arbeitman said.

Justice, on the other hand, fears the worst.

“I have a gut feeling something did happen to her,” she said. “I really hope that she’s safe.”