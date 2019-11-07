Bethany firefighters cuddle with adoptable pets in calendar photoshoot to help injured animals

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Bethany firefighters got cuddly with some sweet wannabe pets for a calendar that will help the city take care of injured animals.

Karen Reading-Bunch, a photographer who owns Bunches of Joy Photography, took some darling photos, Thursday, of burly firefighters showing their softer side with puppies and other four-legged Bethany Animal Welfare residents up for adoption.

“Those guys were fabulous. They were so much fun to take pictures of and they were so good with the animals,” Reading-Bunch said.

Reading-Bunch and Bethany Animal Welfare Supervisor Liesl Welu are working together to create a 2021 calendar that will raise money for the shelter.

“Right now, they have no funds for animals who come to the shelter injured,” Reading-Bunch said. “If an animal has been hit by a car, they don’t have the funds to get it treated.”

Welu said the shelter does not have resources to provide veterinary treatment for injured animals, but she wants to be able to provide shelter animals veterinary care when needed.

“It’s not very often that we get injured animals, but there have been a couple instances where a dog has been hit by a car. In that situation, it would be great to provide care for that dog instead of getting it euthanized or finding a rescue group to take the dog and provide vet care for it,” Welu said.

The calendar will include photos of firefighters, police officers and other city officials holding or playing with one of the dogs or cats from Animal Welfare up for adoption, Reading-Bunch said.

The calendar idea evolved from Reading-Bunch taking photos of Animal Welfare dogs and cats for Welu to post on the shelter’s Facebook page.

“We started taking photos of the pets to get them homes, and we had so much response that we started thinking of new ways [to get them adopted],” Reading-Bunch said.

Reading-Bunch and Welu are hoping companies will sponsor calendar pages, and give donations, funding the calendar’s creation. She said sponsoring companies can get their company logo, and perhaps photos of company representatives with shelter animals, featured in the calendar.

All calendar proceeds will go to animal treatment.