Brawl between MWC school resource officer, student caught on camera

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) - A brawl between a metro school resource officer and a student was caught on camera.

News 4 obtained video late Wednesday evening of a brawl at Midwest City High School between a student and a school resource officer.

Midwest City police tell us they are aware of the incident and have not released any other details.

We reached out to Mid-Del Schools, who released the following statement Thursday morning:

"The safety of our students and staff is our first priority. We commend the actions of our Mid-Del administrators and Midwest City High School Resource Officer for his swift actions in keeping our students and staff safe. We cannot comment on the disciplinary actions involving our students. We thank our partnership with the Midwest City Police Department for their support of our schools."