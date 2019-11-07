Cause of fatal Murray County crash under investigation, OHP says

KFOR interactive radar
MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a crash that claimed the life of one man.

It happened on Tuesday, just after 4:15 p.m., on US 177 and Buel Green Rd., three miles north of Sulphur.

According to a trooper’s report, two vehicles were traveling southbound on US 177 when the first vehicle slowed down for another vehicle making a turn. A second vehicle failed to stop and struck the first vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle, 89-year-old Dorsey Wells, of Sulphur, was taken to the hospital where he later died. The driver in the first vehicle was not injured, and a passenger suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

