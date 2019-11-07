‘Civic Saturday’ encourages Oklahoma City citizens to get involved with community

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Citizens across Oklahoma City are encouraged to take part in a free public program to have their voices heard by local government leaders.

Civic Saturday is a public program aimed at nurturing civic spirit and face-to-face reflections and connections.

“In a time when politics is so fiercely polarized, we want to appreciate anew the simple miracle of democratic citizenship,” said Citizen University founder Eric Liu. “We created Civic Saturday in response to the deep disconnectedness and cynicism in our culture and have found that they are a gathering like no other.”

Organizers say they want to bring people together and help participate in the community.

“Thriving communities take work. As we engage in civic life by building relationships through facing our struggles and our successes together, we gain a more complete understanding of one another and this place we all call home,” said Amy Curran, Oklahoma Executive Director for Generation Citizen. “Civic Saturday is both a celebration of those giving their best to OKC and a call to action for the rest of us to join the journey.”

The event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 at The Paramount Room, located at 701 W. Sheridan Ave.

It will include comments from Mayor David Holt, music from Tony Foster and readings from local poets Lauren Zuniga and Gregory Samuel.

“The quality of our democracy hinges on the engagement of the voters. If we aspire to have a nation run by the people and for the people, then we, the people, must be actively involved in our government at all levels. Decisions are made by those who show up, but we must ‘show up’ beyond the ballot box. We must be involved in the governance of our city, our county, our state, and our nation,” said Let’s Fix This Executive Director Andy Moore.

“This nation’s democratic experiment won’t survive without an increase in civic engagement, and our City can’t make progress unless all voices are at the table,” said Mayor Holt. “As such, I am excited to help host this Civic Saturday, and I can’t wait to spend some time with others in this city who are passionate about civic engagement.”

RSVP here.