Del City police looking for person of interest in fatal shooting

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Del City police are looking for a person of interest in a shooting that left one person dead.

Officers responded to the scene near SE 15th and Vickie Drive on Wednesday just after 9 p.m. for a “shots fired” call.

While officers were investigating the scene, they learned that a man was at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim, 18-year-old Ryan Yearby, later died from his injuries.

According to police, when the shooting occurred, Yearby was the front-seat passenger in a vehicle when he and the driver were dropping off another passenger at a house.

The driver of the vehicle took Yearby to the hospital.

Detectives say 34-year-old Bruce Baker is a person of interest and reportedly fled the scene. Baker may also go by Bruce Farrow.

If you have any information, call police.