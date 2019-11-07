KFOR interactive radar
Oklahoma Watches and Warnings

Del City police looking for person of interest in fatal shooting

Posted 11:08 am, November 7, 2019, by

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Del City police are looking for a person of interest in a shooting that left one person dead.

Officers responded to the scene near SE 15th and Vickie Drive on Wednesday just after 9 p.m. for a “shots fired” call.

One person is dead after a shooting in Del City.

While officers were investigating the scene, they learned that a man was at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim, 18-year-old Ryan Yearby, later died from his injuries.

According to police, when the shooting occurred, Yearby was the front-seat passenger in a vehicle when he and the driver were dropping off another passenger at a house.

The driver of the vehicle took Yearby to the hospital.

Detectives say 34-year-old Bruce Baker is a person of interest and reportedly fled the scene. Baker may also go by Bruce Farrow.

Bruce Baker

If you have any information, call police.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.