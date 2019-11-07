Duncan police investigating reported school threat

DUNCAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Police in Duncan are investigating after they were notified of a reported school threat involving middle school students this week.

On Wednesday, officials with Duncan Public Schools say they contacted law enforcement of a reported threat involving specific students at Duncan Middle School.

“At no time were staff or students in any danger,” said Superintendent Tom Deighan.

Deighan says all parents and students potentially involved were immediately contacted once police received the report.

“Since this involves minors and an ongoing police investigation, DPS is limited in the amount and nature of the information we can release, but we will provide updates as appropriate,” said Deighan.