Federal grand jury charges Carnegie man with murder, violent assault

CARNEGIE, Okla. (KFOR) – A federal grand jury has charged a Carnegie man was premeditated murder and assault with the intent to commit murder.

According to the indictment, 34-year-old Isaiah Whitefox Redbird killed a man by hitting him on the head with a blunt object on Sept. 11, 2018. He is also charged with assaulting another person on the same day.

The affidavit claims that the chief of the Carnegie Police Department spotted a victim walking on the street with a severe head injury on Sept. 12, 2018. The victim said she couldn’t remember how she was injured.

A short time later, officers discovered the body of the victim’s boyfriend, Byron Tongeamah, Jr., under a carport at an abandoned home.

Witnesses reported seeing Redbird near the residence the night before Tongeamah’s body was discovered.

Investigators say the home is located in Indian Country, and that Tongeamah and the victim are both Native Americans. Further investigation by the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the FBI led investigators to a home where Redbird allegedly attempted to burn and bury his clothing after Tongeamah’s death.

If he is found guilty of premeditated murder, Redbird faces a mandatory punishment of life in prison.