Garvin Co. officials issue Silver Alert for missing 85-year-old with health issues

GARVIN CO., Okla. – Garvin County officials have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 85-year-old man with medical problems.

Billy O’Neal was last seen south of the Pauls Valley area around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say he was recently released from the hospital for a brain bleed and fell yesterday at home. When home health came to assist him this morning, he got mad and said he was going to the hospital.

Authorities believe he could be going to Norman to the hospitals there.

O’Neal was wearing dark blue lounge pants and a blue jacket.

He drives a Gold 2007 Buick Lucerne with Oklahoma license plate HDM821.

If you see O’Neal, contact police immediately.