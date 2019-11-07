× Gov. Stitt meets with Medal of Honor recipient who risked life to save injured soldiers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Medal of Honor recipient made a stop in the Sooner State to meet with Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.

On Wednesday, Gov. Stitt hosted Medal of Honor recipient Army Master Sgt. Matthew Williams at the Oklahoma Capitol. It was Williams’ first official stop after receiving the honor.

“It is an honor and privilege to welcome Medal of Honor recipient Master Sgt. Williams to our state,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “Master Sgt. Williams selflessly braved enemy fire in order to successfully save the lives of his fellow comrades. His heroic actions, leadership and bravery are inspiring and we are so proud to thank him for continuing to faithfully serve our country.”

As an active service Green Beret, Williams received the award in recognition for his actions while in the Shok Valley of Nuristan Province in Afghanistan in April of 2008.

Williams helped evacuate four of his wounded comrades from the mountains as his unit took fire from insurgents.

He was originally awarded the Silver Star in 2008, but the honor was upgraded to Medal of Honor during a ceremony at the White House last month. The Medal of Honor is the highest award for bravery that can be awarded to members of America’s armed forces for exceptional acts of valor.