High School Scoreboard

LifeShare Oklahoma raising awareness for need of organ donations through new campaign

Posted 3:13 pm, November 7, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local organization is tapping into the selfie-obsessed culture to raise awareness for an important cause.

LifeShare of Oklahoma says every 10 minutes, another name is added to an organ transplant list. At the same time, 22 Americans die every day waiting for an organ transplant.

With that in mind, LifeShare Oklahoma is working to raise awareness for the need for organ, eye and tissue donations.

Now, the organization is using the public’s habits of ‘oversharing’ to spread awareness through a new campaign.

Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.