Made in Oklahoma: Apple butter cake

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The days are getting colder and shorter, but this apple butter cake recipe is sure to warm and cheer you right up.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour, Sifted
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 3/4 cup Hiland Butter
- 3/4 cup dark brown sugar, lightly packed
- 2 eggs eggs
- 1 cup Garden Club Apple Butter
- 1 cup pecans
- 1 cup dried apricots, chopped to the same size as the pecans
Directions:
- Blend together butter, sugar, eggs and apple butter until creamy.
- Mix in the flour, salt, soda, and cinnamon.
- Fold in the pecans and apricots.
- Bake in greased small bundt pans or large muffin tins at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes or until it passes the toothpick test.