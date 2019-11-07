Made in Oklahoma: Apple butter cake

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The days are getting colder and shorter, but this apple butter cake recipe is sure to warm and cheer you right up.

Ingredients:

2 cups Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour, Sifted

1/2 tsp salt

1 1/2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp cinnamon

3/4 cup Hiland Butter

3/4 cup dark brown sugar, lightly packed

2 eggs eggs

1 cup Garden Club Apple Butter

1 cup pecans

1 cup dried apricots, chopped to the same size as the pecans

Directions: