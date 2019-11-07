High School Scoreboard

Made in Oklahoma: Apple butter cake

Posted 4:30 pm, November 7, 2019, by , Updated at 05:24PM, November 7, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The days are getting colder and shorter, but this apple butter cake recipe is sure to warm and cheer you right up.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour, Sifted
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1 1/2 tsp baking soda
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 3/4 cup Hiland Butter
  • 3/4 cup dark brown sugar, lightly packed
  • 2 eggs eggs
  • 1 cup Garden Club Apple Butter
  • 1 cup pecans
  • 1 cup dried apricots, chopped to the same size as the pecans

Directions:

  1. Blend together butter, sugar, eggs and apple butter until creamy.
  2. Mix in the flour, salt, soda, and cinnamon.
  3. Fold in the pecans and apricots.
  4. Bake in greased small bundt pans or large muffin tins at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes or until it passes the toothpick test.
