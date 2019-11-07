Man shot, killed by US Marshals after reportedly killing estranged wife in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KJRH/KOKI) – A man accused of shooting and killing his estranged wife was shot and killed by US Marshals during a standoff in northeast Oklahoma, officials say.

At around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Tahlequah police were called to the Tahlequah Terrace Apartments for reports of gunshots.

According to FOX 23, a caller told police her sister, 40-year-old Rachel Maxwell, had been shot in the head by her estranged husband, 37-year-old Eddie Ray Maxwell, Sr.

The caller said she then ran out of the apartment, not knowing where Maxwell may have been.

Several agencies, including US Marshals, responded to the scene and became involved in a standoff with Maxwell.

KJRH reports Maxwell was found in the living room with a revolver in his hands.

Authorities told him to surrender, however, at some point, a US Marshal shot and killed him.

Rachel Maxwell was found dead, police say.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is also assisting in the investigation.