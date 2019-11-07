× Metro university receives grant for motorcycle rider safety training

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro university received a more than $37,000 grant that will be used for motorcycle rider safety training.

Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City announced on Thursday the university received a grant totaling $37,430 from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office.

School officials say the grant will be used to purchase motorcycles and support motorcycle safety classes offered through the university’s Precision Driving Training Center.

Funds will also be used to host the Oklahoma Rider Coach Education Conference, which brings as many as 60 motorcycle instructors for updates and training on techniques, equipment and rules.

Motorcycle courses supported by the grant include Three-Wheel Basic Rider, Two-Wheel Ready to Ride, Three-Wheel Ready to Ride, Deaf/Hearing Impaired Basic Riding and Introductory Motorcycle Experience.

Officials with Precision Driving Training Center estimate the grant will impact as many as 1,000 motorcycle riders.

“We appreciate the support of the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office,” Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City President Brad Williams said. “This grant will play a role in providing the training that will keep our state’s roads and our motorcycle riders safe.”

