Michael Bublé to bring North American tour to Oklahoma City next year

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular singer, songwriter and record producer is bringing his North American tour to Oklahoma next year.

27 new tour dates were added to Michael Bublé’s “An Evening with Michael Bublé Tour,” which includes a stop in Oklahoma City.

Bublé has sold over 60 million records worldwide, had numerous No. 1 singles, hosted seven NBC specials, won four Grammys and multiple Juno Awards. He is a multi-platinum artist and his most recent album, “Love,” was No. 1 on the Billboard Top 20.

His tour stops at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on Friday, April 3.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

