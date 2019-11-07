MWCPD and parent at odds after student fighting school resource officer caught on camera

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — Police and a Midwest City High School parent are speaking out about a series of Snapchat videos showing a brawl between a student and a school resource officer.

It happened on Wednesday during lunch at Midwest City High School.

“You don’t put your hands on my kids over an ID,” Tiffani Bennett told News 4.

Bennett is talking about a Snapchat video of her son being shoved and grabbed by a school resource officer.

“He didn’t start nothing. He didn’t say nothing rude or disrespectful,” Bennett said.

However, officials with Midwest City PD said that’s not the case.

“The senior principal, Ms. Combs, challenged him and told him, ‘hey put your badge on, or wear your lanyard.’ The kid immediately became defiant, cursed Ms. Combs,” Lt. Steve Simonson said.

Lt. Simonson said that cursing continued and when the officer stepped in, trying to lead Bennett’s son to the principal’s office, a dramatic scene was captured on video. In it, you see Bennett’s son tackling the SRO to the ground, which led to a lengthy struggle.

“The child acted like he was going to be compliant, starting walking in the direction of the office and when he passed the set of exit doors, he just ran out those doors,” Lt. Simonson said.

Simonson said the officer filed municipal charges of disorderly conduct, assault and assault and battery on a police officer against the student.

Officials with Mid-Del Schools sent News 4 this statement,

“The safety of our students and staff is our first priority. We commend the actions of our Mid-Del administrators and Midwest City High School Resource Officer for his swift actions in keeping our students and staff safe. We cannot comment on the disciplinary actions involving our students. We thank our partnership with the Midwest City Police Department for their support of our schools.” — Stacey Boyer, Director of Community Relations.

“Why wasn’t I notified from the school before I started getting all of these videos?” Bennett said. “I understand there are rules, procedures, and policies, but that’s not how you handle things at all.”

Bennett said she plans on filing a complaint against the officer.