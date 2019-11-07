× Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrating National Bundt Day with giveaway

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bakery chain is celebrating National Bundt Day next week with a giveaway at all their locations.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating National Bundt Day on Friday, Nov. 15 with a nationwide Bundt Bash, featuring a giveaway of Confetti Bundtlets at all bakery locations.

Each bakery will give out free Confetti Bundlets, which are mini Bundt cakes, to every guest who visits the bakery on Friday, Nov. 15 from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., while supplies last. The first 22 people in line will receive free Bundlets for a year in honor of Nothing Bundt Cakes’ 22nd birthday.

“For our loyal and passionate Bundt fans across the nation, Nothing Bundt Cakes wants to throw the biggest Bundt Cake party yet!” said Nothing Bundt Cakes co-founder and Chairman Dena Tripp. “Over the last 22 years, we’ve loved being part of our guests’ special occasions, and we hope that anyone who loves cake will join us at our Bundt Bash on Nov. 15.”

In April, Nothing Bundt Bakes celebrated its 300th bakery opening. The company has been opening 40-50 new bakeries per year.

“Nothing Bundt Cakes is all about celebrations, and National Bundt Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate with our guests on an even grander scale than we do each and every day,” said Nothing Bundt Cakes CEO Kyle Smith. “Our Bundt Bash is a great way to introduce our Bundt Cakes to new guests while bringing joy to our longtime fans.”

