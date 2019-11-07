Officials: 1 in 4 Americans living with Type II Diabetes don’t know they have it

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s a disease that impacts more than 30 million people, and officials say one in four Americans who have the disease don’t even know they have it.

Type II Diabetes is often a silent epidemic that causes higher levels of blood sugar due to defects from insulin production. In addition to some of the regular symptoms, experts say the disease can put you at higher risk for heart disease and stroke.

Some of the most common symptoms include frequent urination, excessive thirst, slow healing wounds, fatigue, and blurry vision.

If you do have Type II Diabetes, that doesn’t mean that you will have to take insulin. In fact, there are several other options for medication.

Experts say patients should the following foods:

Saturated or trans fats

Processed meats

Refined carbs like white bread, white rice, and bagels

High-fat dairy products.

Doctors say some patients have been able to reverse the disease with dramatic changes to their diets, exercise routine and weight.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video