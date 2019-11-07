Officials: VA outpatient clinic expected to open in Clinton next spring

CLINTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Veterans in western Oklahoma will soon be able to get the help they need from a new outpatient clinic.

The VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Clinton is a new 8,500-square-foot clinic that will provide primary care, mental health services and telehealth services for veterans. Organizers say it will also feature innovative technology called the TECs system, which allows physicians to perform virtual eye exams.

“VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics like Clinton will afford veterans more convenient access to care, closer to home,” stated Kristopher Vlosich, Health Care System Director.

The clinic is expected to open in the spring of 2020.

Before the clinic opens its doors, the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System will host a pre-opening event. The event will include a town hall and veterans resource fair, which gives veterans the opportunity to learn more about the clinic and other VA resources.

Veterans will also be able to enroll for VA health care and talk to representatives about benefits claims.

Officials will be there to answer questions, and veterans will be able to provide open and honest feedback. No registration is required, and the event is free to attend.

The event will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the Frisco Center, located at 101 S. 4th St. in Clinton.