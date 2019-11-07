Officials: Voter registration deadline approaching ahead of MAPS 4 election

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials stress that if you plan to vote during the Oklahoma City special election in December, you must be registered by the end of next week.

Officials with the Oklahoma County Election Board say Friday, Nov. 15 is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the Dec. 10 special election in Oklahoma City.

Anyone who needs to register or update their voter registration must have their application postmarked no later than midnight on Friday, Nov. 15. Applications postmarked after that time will still be accepted, but the application will not be approved until after Dec. 10.

The Oklahoma County Election Board will respond with either a Voter Identification Card or a letter to each person who submits an application for voter registration. Any person who has submitted a voter registration application but did not receive a response within 30 days should contact the election board.

Voters will head to the polls on Dec. 10 to vote on the MAPS 4 initiative. The election will include just one item on the ballot and voters will vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on a single capital investment program, which the city council will devote to the MAPS 4 program.