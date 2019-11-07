High School Scoreboard

OKC Zoo to show guests wild night life

Photo courtesy of Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden Facebook page

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden wants to teach you how to use your nocturnal senses.

The Zoo is hosting a Prowlers event from 7:30-9:30 p.m. this Friday. Prowlers is a new, after-hours, family educational program.

Prowlers enables guests to “experience night like animals do,” according to an Oklahoma City Zoo Facebook post.

“Learn about nocturnal animal features through activities, like trying on echolocation ears and using night vision binoculars. Heighten your senses and experience the wildest side of the Zoo,” the post says.

You can register for Prowlers at okczoo.org.

