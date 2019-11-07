Oklahoma City firefighter recognized for dedication to job, community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - For Lieutenant Jay Stovall with the Oklahoma City Fire Department, Firehouse 37 is his home away from home.

His fellow firefighters say he's a humble man and well respected.

"Jay is the type of person that everybody is proud of. His family is very proud and I’m proud to be his Major at this Fire Station 37," said Major Terry Traxler with OKCFD.

Stovall loves his job and has a passion for helping others.

"The best part about being a firefighter is being able to help others, and you get a sense of pride at the end of the day," Stovall told News 4. "And you get to spend time with a bunch of guys you enjoy spending time with."

Stovall was recognized by News 4 and Allegiance Credit Union for his outstanding service to the community with the 'Proud to Serve' award.

"Firefighters do so much more for our community. More than we ever know," said Amy Downs, President and CEO of Allegiance Credit Union. "We think they just put out fires. No, they are out answering medical calls, your alarm when it goes off. All kinds of things they‘re doing in our community that we don’t even see."

Jay Stovall - a true, first-class first responder.

If you’d like to nominate a first responder you believe is worthy of recognition, click here.

Proud to Serve is sponsored by Allegiance Credit Union.