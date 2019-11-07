× Oklahoma City man dies in crash

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 79-year-old Oklahoma City man died from injuries he suffered in a crash just outside of Slaughterville, Okla., on Thursday.

Arnett Richardson was driving his 2008 Ford F150 on 180th Street, north of Banner Road, when the crash occurred, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A medical examiner pronounced Richardson dead at the scene.

What caused the crash has not been officially determined, and the investigation into the crash is pending.