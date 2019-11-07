KFOR interactive radar
Oklahoma Watches and Warnings

Oklahoma City police looking for two accused of stealing rifle from Walmart

Posted 10:28 am, November 7, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are looking for two men accused of stealing a rifle from Walmart over the weekend.

On Nov. 2, police responded to Walmart near SW 104th and I-44 in reference to a larceny.

According to a police report, two men allegedly removed a black powder rifle with no scope from a rifle rack and put it in a shopping cart. The men then reportedly took other items off the shelf and walked out of the store without paying.


The report states the men left the store in a dark-colored Ford F-250.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or submit a tip online here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.