Oklahoma City police looking for two accused of stealing rifle from Walmart

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are looking for two men accused of stealing a rifle from Walmart over the weekend.

On Nov. 2, police responded to Walmart near SW 104th and I-44 in reference to a larceny.

According to a police report, two men allegedly removed a black powder rifle with no scope from a rifle rack and put it in a shopping cart. The men then reportedly took other items off the shelf and walked out of the store without paying.

The report states the men left the store in a dark-colored Ford F-250.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or submit a tip online here.