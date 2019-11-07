Oklahoma elementary school receives $20,000 donation to support STEM programs

CALUMET, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma elementary school received a big boost following a donation to go toward STEM programs.

On Thursday, Midship Pipeline Company announced that it made a $20,000 donation to Maple Elementary School and its STEM programs. Organizers say the money will be used to purchase coding and programming equipment for the 185 students.

“Maple Elementary School is grateful for Midship’s donation. A gift of this size will go a long way in teaching our students the value of STEM education,” said Bill Derryberry, Maple Elementary School Superintendent. “This donation will build upon our school’s coding and programming curriculum and help prepare the students to pursue STEM-related careers. Thanks to Midship, our students will have the opportunity to ignite a love for STEM.”

Officials say the funds will help purchase Acellus STEM-10 Labs, which will allow the school to develop a cohesive 10-year program that starts with students in the third grade. The donation will also purchase OSMO Learning Systems, a tablet and phone-based platform that promotes learning through physical-digital interaction.

Organizers expect the new equipment to be in classrooms beginning in January.

“Maple Elementary School is on the cutting edge of STEM programming and Midship is honored to support the school’s STEM efforts,” said Matt Barr, Director, Government and Public Affairs, Midship Pipeline Company.