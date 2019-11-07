Oklahoma Goes Groza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The state of Oklahoma is well represented as it pertains to the Groza Award. OU's Gabe Brkic and OSU's Matt Ammendola were both named semifinalists for the Lou Groza Award which is given to college football's best kicker.

Brkic, the redshirt freshman, took over for the indefinitely suspended Calum Sutherland against Texas Tech on September 28th. Since then he hasn't missed a single extra point (27 of 27) or field goal (10 of 10) attempt.

Ammendola, a senior who was once a walk on, is 14 of 15 on field goal attempts this season. He's 38 of 39 on the season for extra points.

The award will be given out December 12th at the Home Dept College Football Awards Show on ESPN.