Oklahoma group home residents taken to hospital after being given insulin instead of flu shots

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. (KJRH) – Nearly 10 people at a northeastern Oklahoma group home were taken to the hospital after being given insulin instead of flu shots.

According to KJRH, the incident involved nine people – seven residents and two employees at the Jacquelyn House, an intellectual disability care facility in Bartlesville.

The residents and employees were evacuated from the facility Wednesday evening after being given insulin instead of flu shots, Bartlesville police said.

Officials say the contractor who supplied the medication is cooperating with the investigation.